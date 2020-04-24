COVID-19 in SC: Demographic update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – DHEC has released an analysis of COVID-19 data compiled as of April 23.

The first week of April saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases, with 575 new cases reported the week of March 22-28, and 1,262 new cases reported the week of March 29-April 4. The high case count continued the following week, with 1,279 new cases reported between April 5 and 11.



DHEC reports that the average age of a COVID-19 patient is 51, with the majority of cases appearing in individuals ages 51-60. Cases have been reported in patients as young as less than one month old, and as old as 102 years old.

Of note, the age group with the most prevalence of infection has a death rate of only 9%. The majority of deaths occur in those ages 71-80. Over half of all reported COVID-19 related deaths were in individuals over 71 years old.



According to DHEC, 12% more women have tested positive for COVID-19 than men. However, 14% more men have died from COVID-19 related causes than women.



While African Americans represent only 43% of the cases reported to DHEC, they account for 56% of COVID-19 related deaths. This data indicates that around 2.9% of whites infected with COVID-19 will die, compared to roughly 4.2% of blacks.

Other notable findings include DHEC’s report that based upon data collected between April 3 and 23, 378 healthcare workers statewide have tested positive for COVID-19.

DHEC concluded that overall, available data suggests that 73% of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, while 27% remain ill. DHEC’s criteria for recovery is as follows: