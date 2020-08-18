COVID-19 now one of the top causes of death in the US

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 has now become the #3 cause of death in the United States.

More than 1,000 deaths have been reported nearly every day during the month of August. Now, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert warns many who tested positive could have long-term problems.

“We’d better be careful when we say ‘Young people who don’t wind up in the hospital are fine, let them get infected, it’s okay’ No, it’s not okay,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

According to the CDC, as of August 3rd, about 7% of all reported cases were among children.

The CDC also says that the number of cases in children have steadily increased from March to July.

