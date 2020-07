CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be multiple sites across the Lowcountry for COVID-19 testing today.

From 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. you can go to Jennie Moore Elementary School in Mt. Pleasant.

From 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. you can go to Kingstree Senior High School and Whale Branch Early College High School in Seabrook, S.C.

For any more information on testing sites, you can click here and we will continue to keep you updated with testing information daily.