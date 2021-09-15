COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered at Georgetown County high school football games by Tidelands Health

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Those attending some Georgetown County high school football games on Friday will have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the football stadium.

Vaccinations will be administered by Tidelands Health as the health system continues to get as many people as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tidelands will have teams available at two Georgetown County School District football games on Friday evening offering the Pfizer vaccine for free to anyone 12 and older.

Vaccines will be offered from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the following games:

Georgetown High School at Waccammaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island

Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay High School, 13002 Choppee Road, Hemingway

“Administering the COVID-19 vaccine at this Friday’s Georgetown County high school football games is the latest example of our efforts to take the vaccine to where the people are,” says Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources. “With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge, we hope community members will take advantage of this convenient option to protect themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.”

Tidelands Health has given vaccines to school district employees, students, and others on-site during sports physicals.

So far, 86,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been provided by Tidelands Health since December.

DHEC data reports that Georgetown and Horry counties are ranked second and third in the state for the percentage of eligible population vaccinated.

“Our team remained committed to getting our community vaccinated and will continue to seek unique opportunities to reach even more people with the vaccine,” Kaminski says. “It’s our best weapon against COVID-19.”

Tidelands Health offers community resources to those residing in Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg counties.

Free, on-site clinics can be requested at communitywellness@tidelandshealth.org or by calling (843) 520-8586.

Tidelands Health also offers walk-in vaccinations at three sites:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at Harris Medical Pavilion, 606 Black River Road in Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane in Myrtle Beach, Tuesday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

The Compass Professional Center, 10607 Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach, Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.