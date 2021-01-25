COVID VACCINE: Your questions answered during News 2 roundtable discussion this Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to answer your questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

When will the vaccine be available to the general public? What are the long-term effects? Is the vaccine covered under insurance, and will it be readily available for children?

We’ll also focus on the side effects, the timeline, and the future of the pandemic during a statewide COVID-19 roundtable.

Count on News 2 to get the answers that you need – then join us on News 2 this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. for COVID Vaccine: Your Questions Answered.

And be sure to set your DVR, Thursday’s airing of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will air on the Lowcountry CW at their regularly scheduled times, 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.