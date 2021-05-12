CVS opens up vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12-15

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 05: A sign marks the location of a new CVS pharmacy May 5, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. CVS posted nearly a 25 percent rise in first quarter profit from a year ago, driven by an increase in generic drug sales and lower losses from theft. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – CVS Health on Wednesday announced that locations across the U.S. are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 12 to 15 beginning May 13.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in that age group.

A parent or guardian must be present during the vaccination and provide consent for the patient to receive the shot.

Parents can go online to make appointments. To ensure the selected location has the Pfizer vaccine, parents should enter their child’s age in the vaccine locator. Walk-ins are accepted as well.