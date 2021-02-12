DELAYED DOSES: Mount Pleasant reschedules drive-thru vaccination clinic after severe weather impacts shipping

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- With severe weather impacting shipping across the Southeast, Mount Pleasant is rescheduling their drive-thru clinic. Now, hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine recipients will have to wait another week to get their 2nd dose.

The new date for the clinic will be Friday, February 19th at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant’s 1st drive-thru vaccine clinic at Seacoast Church.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie says while this shipping delay is frustrating, it is not in the town’s control. Luckily, those who are waiting to get dose number 2 will not be negatively impacted.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

“I read that there was a delay because of the weather…well that got us. But the medical experts say it’s within the acceptable range for receiving the second dose so that’s good,” says Haynie.

You may have seen this video circulating social media of a Chick-fil-a manager helping cars stay in an orderly fashion while getting vaccinated. This was at Mount Pleasant’s first vaccination clinic.

Mayor Haynie says this collaboration between community leaders has gone extremely well so far.

“We’re very proud of our town, we’re very proud of our people. But the main thing is the partnership that resulted in this. The 3 medical institutions, Seacoast Church, the Town of Mount Pleasant and the local Rotary District providing non-medical volunteers. This is the way the community comes together, to fight the Coronavirus and get things back to normal,” says Haynie.

To find out more about the widespread impact of these shipping delays, click here.