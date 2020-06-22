Live Now
DHEC: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 25,666 total.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 25,666.

DHEC also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 659.

Four of the patients were elderly from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two of the patients were middle-aged from  Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (56), Georgetown (12), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (125), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Marion (10), Marlboro (8), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

