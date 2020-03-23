DHEC: 103 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, 298 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 103 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 298 cases.

This comes after DHEC’s report earlier Monday afternoon of two more COVID-19 related deaths in SC. The statewide death toll is now at five.

As of now, COVID-19 is present in 34 counties.

The new cases were reported in the following counties:

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 7 cases

Berkeley County: 2 case

Charleston County: 17 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Darlington County: 2 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 10 cases

Lancaster County: 2 cases

Lee County: 1 case

Lexington County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 12 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 5 cases

Richland County: 14 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 1 case

York County: 3 cases

DHEC issued the following statement regarding the high numbers:

“Please note that today’s reported cases include two days’ worth of DHEC Public Health Laboratory testing. Due to a shipment delay from one of our lab suppliers, yesterday’s lab results were run later than usual and received after the 4 p.m. daily update.”

For more information, including an updated interactive map, click here.