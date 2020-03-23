DHEC: 103 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, 298 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has announced 103 additional cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 298 cases.
This comes after DHEC’s report earlier Monday afternoon of two more COVID-19 related deaths in SC. The statewide death toll is now at five.
As of now, COVID-19 is present in 34 counties.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 7 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 case
- Charleston County: 17 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 10 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 12 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 1 case
- York County: 3 cases
DHEC issued the following statement regarding the high numbers:
“Please note that today’s reported cases include two days’ worth of DHEC Public Health Laboratory testing. Due to a shipment delay from one of our lab suppliers, yesterday’s lab results were run later than usual and received after the 4 p.m. daily update.”
