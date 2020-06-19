DHEC: 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 22,608 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 22,608.

This is the highest single-day total thus far.

Officials are warning that COVID-19 cases in people under 30 are increasing. DHEC reports that 18.4% of all confirmed cases in SC are in people ages 21-30. Since the beginning of April, “there has been a 413.9% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group.”

Individuals in their teens currently account for 7.0% of COVID-19 cases statewide. According to DHEC, there has been a “966.1% increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group” since the beginning of April.

Dr. Brannon Traxler said that “the increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19” and “they also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

DHEC also reported 18 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 639.

Nine of the patients were elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Eight patients were middle-aged from Charleston (2), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties. One death was a young adult from Spartanburg County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (5), Allendale (4), Anderson (22), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (52), Calhoun (9), Charleston (153), Cherokee (3), Chester (4), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (21), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (8), Florence (7), Georgetown (17), Greenville (115), Greenwood (23), Hampton (3), Horry (115), Jasper (2), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (21), Laurens (13), Lee (1), Lexington (79), Marion (4), Marlboro (6), Newberry (2), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (59), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (59), Sumter (46), Union (1), Williamsburg (13), York (13), Unknown (1).

