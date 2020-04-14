DHEC: 115 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,553 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 115 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,553.

DHEC also announced 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 97.

DHEC reports that eight of the individuals were elderly with underlying conditions. Those patients were from Aiken (1), Berkeley (2), Clarendon (2), Lancaster, (1), and Lexington(2) counties. One patient from Richland County was elderly, but it is not yet known whether underlying health conditions were present. The final patient was a middle-aged person with underlying health conditions from Horry County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (8), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (3), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (3), Georgetown (2), Greenville (27), Hampton (2), Horry (4), Jasper (2), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Lexington (2), Marion (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (1), York (2).

DHEC noted that “Edgefield County lost one positive case from its total count as an individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.”

