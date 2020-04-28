DHEC: 123 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 5,735 total; 15 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 5,735.

DHEC also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 192.

14 deaths were in elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (2), Horry (3), Lancaster (1), Lee (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties. One individual was middle-aged from Clarendon County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (2), Allendale (2), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston 4, Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Edgefield (1), Florence (5), Georgetown (1), Greenville (11), Greenwood (2), Horry (5), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (12), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (4), Richland (24), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (1), York (2).

