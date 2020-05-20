DHEC: 125 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,175 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 125 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,175.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 407.

All eight victims were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (3), Georgetown (1), Greenville (14), Horry (8), Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.