DHEC: 125 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,175 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 125 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,175.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 407.

All eight victims were elderly individuals from  Clarendon (1), Colleton (4), Fairfield (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (2), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (3), Georgetown (1), Greenville (14), Horry (8),  Jasper (1), Kershaw (3), Lee (1), Lexington (6), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (17), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES