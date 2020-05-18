DHEC: 126 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,942 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 126 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 8,942.

DHEC also reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 391.

Four were elderly patients from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties. Two were middle-aged patients from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12).

