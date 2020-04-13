DHEC: 127 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,439 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 127 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,439.

DHEC also announced five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 87.

DHEC reports that those who died were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).

