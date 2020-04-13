Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 6:00PM

DHEC: 127 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 3,439 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 127 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 3,439.

DHEC also announced five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 87.

DHEC reports that those who died were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Greenville (2), and Kershaw (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Anderson (3), Berkeley (7), Charleston (12), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Darlington (4), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (2), Florence (7), Greenville (7), Greenwood (1), Hampton (2), Horry (13), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (14), Sumter (4), Union (1), York (2).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zipcode.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

View or add a business

TRENDING HEADLINES