DHEC: 1,273 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 30,263 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,273 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 30,263.

This is the second highest daily case count. 906 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 related causes.

DHEC also reported 1 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 692.

The patient was an elderly individual from Greenville county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (11), Anderson (16), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (30), Berkeley (40), Charleston (216), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (6), Clarendon (17), Colleton (11), Darlington (10), Dillon (7), Dorchester (20), Florence (19), Georgetown (65), Greenville (187), Greenwood (3), Horry (82), Jasper (8), Kershaw (21), Lancaster (9), Laurens (28), Lee (8), Lexington (109), Marion (1), Marlboro (6), Newberry (7), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (28), Richland (98), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (57), Sumter (42), Union (2), Williamsburg (6), York (40).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.