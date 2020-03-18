DHEC: 13 new cases of COVID-19, 60 total in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including one new case from Charleston County.

This brings the total number of cases statewide to 60, and the total number of cases in Charleston to four.

As of now, 14 counties are impacted:

2 new cases from Beaufort County

1 new case from Charleston County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

3 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lee County

1 new case from Lexington County

3 new cases from Richland County

