DHEC: 130 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 5,881 total

Coronavirus

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 130 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 5,881.

DHEC also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 203.

Six patients who died were elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Berkeley (1), Clarendon (2), and Greenville (2) counties. Five were middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (9), Darlington (3), Dillon (3), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (1), Florence (9), Greenville (26), Greenwood (2), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (3), Lexington (9), Marlboro (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (20), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (3), Williamsburg (4), York (9).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.

