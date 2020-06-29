DHEC: 1,320 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 34,546 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 1,320 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 34,546.

DHEC also reported four confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 717.

The patients were elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Richland (1), Anderson (1), and Beaufort (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (12), Anderson (15), Bamberg (12), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (41), Calhoun (1), Charleston (278), Cherokee (3), Chester (2), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (2), Colleton (17), Darlington (6), Dillon (9), Dorchester (49), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (8), Florence (24), Georgetown (5), Greenville (153), Greenwood (9), Hampton (3), Horry (165), Jasper (1), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (26), Laurens (15), Lee (2), Lexington (73), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (22), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (24), Pickens (25), Richland (80), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (70), Sumter (16), Union (11), Williamsburg (6), York (59).

There are currently 1,032 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 related complications.

