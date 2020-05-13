Live Now
DHEC: 133 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,030 total

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 133 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 8,030.

DHEC also reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 362.

Five were elderly patients from Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two were middle-aged patients from Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Allendale (4), Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (8), Greenville (16), Greenwood (4), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (3), Lexington (15), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (8).

Note: In their press release, DHEC announced 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the total number of cases was 7,927, indicating a 103 case increase over the last 24 hours. There is a 30 case discrepancy that DHEC did not address in the press release. We have reached out to DHEC for clarification.

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.

