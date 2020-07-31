DHEC: 1,346 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 88,523 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,346 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 88,523.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

DHEC also announced 45 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,647. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

One additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) was also announced in a child between 10 and 17 from the Upstate. This brings the total number of MIS-C cases in SC to six.

DHEC says a total of 755,034 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

DHEC reports 1,516 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized: 373 are in the ICU and 237 are ventilated.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.