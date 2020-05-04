DHEC: 135 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 6,757 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 135 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 6,757.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 283.

Six patients were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Richland (2) counties. Two patients were middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Marlboro (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Allendale (2), Bamberg (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (8), Chesterfield (1), Cherokee (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Florence (12), Georgetown (1), Greenville (30), Horry (4), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (12), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (1), Richland (13), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (1), York (1).

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.