DHEC: 137 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,056 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 137 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,056.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 399.

Six were elderly patients from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties. Two were middle-aged patients from Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5).

