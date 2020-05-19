Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

DHEC: 137 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,056 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 137 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,056.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 399.

Six were elderly patients from Dillon (1), Greenville (4), and Lexington (1) counties. Two were middle-aged patients from Cherokee (1) and Horry (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (6), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (8), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield  (3), Clarendon (3), Darlington (8), Dillon  (1), Dorchester (1), Fairfield  (6), Florence (6), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Horry  (7), Kershaw (1), Lee (4), Lexington (7), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland  (12), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (5).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES