DHEC: 139 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 12 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 139 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 2,552.

DHEC also announced 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 63.

The deaths all occurred in patients with underlying health conditions. 10 were elderly and two were middle aged, according to DHEC. The elderly individuals were from Horry (1) Kershaw (1) Laurens (1) McCormick (1) Newberry (1) Richland (2) and Spartanburg (3) Counties. The middle aged individuals were from Clarendon and Richland Counties.

The new cases were in the following counties:

Abbeville (1)

Aiken (4)

Anderson (10)

Beaufort (5)

Berkeley (1)

Charleston (3)

Chester (1)

Chesterfield (4)

Clarendon (4)

Colleton (2)

Dorchester (3)

Florence (2)

Georgetown (2)

Greenville (9)

Greenwood (2)

Horry (7)

Kershaw (6)

Lancaster (2)

Laurens (2)

Lee (3)

Marlboro (2)

Newberry (2)

Oconee (2)

Orangeburg (1)

Richland (32)

Spartanburg (6)

Sumter (12)

Union (1)

Williamsburg (1)

York (7)

DHEC estimates that there are currently 16,853 total cases in SC. This includes “estimated cases” which DHEC determines by assuming that for every known infected person, there are 9 unknown infected people.

As of Wednesday, DHEC is projecting that the daily number of deaths will peak in 17 days, with 14 COVID-19 related deaths on April 25. They expect peak hospital resource use to take place on April 24. By August 4, DHEC projects 470 total deaths in SC.

