DHEC: 14 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 2 in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases in SC, including 2 in Charleston, on Tuesday.
The total number of cases statewide has now reached 47. Cases are present in 13 different counties.
The locations of the new cases are as follows:
- 1 new case from Beaufort County
- 2 new cases from Charleston County
- 1 new case from Calhoun County
- 5 new cases from Kershaw County
- 1 new case from Lexington County
- 1 new case from Richland County
- 1 new case from York County
- 1 new case from Greenville County
- 1 new case from Horry County
DHEC has also created a COVID-19 county map, which displays the number of cases by county. The map is updated daily.