DHEC: 14 new COVID-19 cases statewide, 2 in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 14 additional COVID-19 cases in SC, including 2 in Charleston, on Tuesday.

The total number of cases statewide has now reached 47. Cases are present in 13 different counties.

The locations of the new cases are as follows:

1 new case from Beaufort County

2 new cases from Charleston County

1 new case from Calhoun County

5 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lexington County

1 new case from Richland County

1 new case from York County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

DHEC has also created a COVID-19 county map, which displays the number of cases by county. The map is updated daily.