DHEC: 140 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7,792 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 140 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 7,792.

DHEC also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 346.

Eleven of the patients who died were elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Hampton (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), and Richland (3) counties. Four patients were middle-aged from Fairfield (1), Florence (2), and Sumter (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3).

