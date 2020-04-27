DHEC: 142 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 5,613 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 142 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 5,613.

DHEC also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 177. All three individuals were elderly, from Clarendon, Florence, and Greenville Counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (3), Anderson (4), Beaufort (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Darlington (3), Dillon ( 3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (7), Greenville (44)*, Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (6), Lee (4), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (2), Pickens (4), Richland (5), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (4), York (5).

DHEC noted that “a private laboratory submitted a month’s history of positive test results for Greenville County residents to DHEC this weekend, causing a spike in new cases in the county. This will potentially continue to be reflected as elevated case counts for the next couple of days as DHEC verifies and confirms these cases for public reporting. DHEC has contacted this lab to explain that cases of COVID-19 are urgently reportable within 24 hours to DHEC to prevent this from recurring.”

