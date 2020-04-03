DHEC: 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,700 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 1,700.

They also announced three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 34. All three patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one was a resident of Greenville County.

COVID-19 is now present in all 46 SC counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties: