DHEC: 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,700 total

Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 1,700.

They also announced three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 34. All three patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one was a resident of Greenville County.

COVID-19 is now present in all 46 SC counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Anderson County: 5 cases
  • Beaufort County: 2 cases
  • Berkeley County: 9 cases
  • Charleston County: 16 cases
  • Chester County: 1 case
  • Clarendon County: 3 cases
  • Dorchester County: 1 case
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 3 cases
  • Georgetown County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 20 cases
  • Greenwood County: 1 case
  • Horry County: 1 case
  • Jasper County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 7 cases
  • Lee County: 5 cases
  • Lancaster County: 5 cases
  • Laurens County: 2 cases
  • Lexington County: 8 cases
  • Newberry County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Pickens County: 2 cases
  • Richland County: 24 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 10 cases
  • Sumter County: 9 cases
  • Union County: 1 case
  • York County: 7 cases

