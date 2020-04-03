DHEC: 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,700 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 146 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total to 1,700.
They also announced three new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 34. All three patients were elderly with underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one was a resident of Greenville County.
COVID-19 is now present in all 46 SC counties.
New cases were reported in the following counties:
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 2 cases
- Berkeley County: 9 cases
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Edgefield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 3 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 20 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 7 cases
- Lee County: 5 cases
- Lancaster County: 5 cases
- Laurens County: 2 cases
- Lexington County: 8 cases
- Newberry County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Spartanburg County: 10 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases