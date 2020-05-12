Live Now
DHEC: 147 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 7,927 total

Coronavirus

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 147 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 7,927.

DHEC also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 355.

Eight of the patients who died were elderly individuals from Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One patient was middle-aged from Aiken county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15).

