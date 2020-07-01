DHEC: 1,497 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 37,809 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 1,497 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 37,809.

The agency recently sent out an advisory, warning people to be vigilant over the upcoming July Fourth weekend, amid COVID-19 spikes in the state, specifically in coastal areas.

DHEC also reported 24 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 759.

This is the highest single-day death report

According to DHEC, the breakdown of the deaths is as follows: eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52)

There are currently 1,160 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 related complications. This is also a record high

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.