DHEC: 1,505 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 46,247 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Monday 1,505 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 46,247.

DHEC also reported six confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 819.

Five of the deaths occurred in elderly patients from Beaufort (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), and Dillon (2) counties. One patient was middle-aged from Horry County.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (11), Aiken (9), Allendale (3), Anderson (21), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (53), Berkeley (82), Calhoun (1), Charleston (326), Cherokee (4), Chester (5), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (3), Colleton (8), Darlington (5), Dillon (8), Dorchester (85), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (5), Florence (32), Georgetown (15), Greenville (155), Greenwood (34), Hampton (1), Horry (189), Jasper (10), Kershaw (22), Lancaster (16), Laurens (18), Lee (2), Lexington (61), Marion (5), Marlboro (3), McCormick (5), Newberry (13), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (19), Pickens (20), Richland (84), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (60), Sumter (14), Union (14), Williamsburg (5), York (58).

There are currently 1,260 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

