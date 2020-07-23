DHEC: 1,538 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 76,315 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 1,538 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 76,315.

DHEC also announced 49 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,294. Click here for further information about the deaths.

DHEC is also reporting two additional cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS- C) in two children aged 10 or under. Both are from the upstate region. There are now four known cases of MIS-C in SC.

1,723 hospital beds are currently occupied by patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Charleston County has 172 new cases, Dorchester County has 61 new cases, Berkeley County has 56 new cases, Georgetown County has 16 new cases, and Colleton County has 12 new cases.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in all of their COVID-19 related releases:

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.\