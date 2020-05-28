Live Now
DHEC: 156 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 10,788 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 156 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 10,788.

DHEC also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 470.

All of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Fairfield (1), Greenville (1), and York (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (4), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (3), Charleston (4), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Florence (10), Greenville (20), Greenwood (17), Hampton (2), Horry (3), Kershaw (4), Laurens (3), Lee (2), Lancaster (2), Lexington (8), Marlboro (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (2), Richland (26), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (1), Union (1), York (7).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

