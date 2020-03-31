DHEC: 158 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,083 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 158 new COVID-19 cases in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 1,083.

DHEC also announced four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 22. Three patients were elderly individuals with underlying conditions. One patient was a middle aged individual with no underlying health conditions. The patients were from Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.

Cases in new counties are as follows:

Abbeville County: 1 case

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 8 cases

Bamberg County: 2 cases

Beaufort County: 17 cases

Berkeley County: 1 case

Calhoun County: 1 case

Charleston County: 19 cases

Clarendon County: 7 cases

Dorchester County: 5 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 4 cases

Georgetown County: 2 cases

Greenville County: 18 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 5 cases

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lancaster County: 1 case

Lexington County: 13 cases

Oconee County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 13 cases

Spartanburg County: 7 cases

Sumter County: 5 cases

York County: 13 cases

COVID-19 is present in 42 counties. This includes 142 cases in Charleston County.