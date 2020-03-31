Breaking News
Gov. McMaster orders nonessential businesses closed in South Carolina
DHEC: 158 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,083 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 158 new COVID-19 cases in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 1,083.

DHEC also announced four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 22. Three patients were elderly individuals with underlying conditions. One patient was a middle aged individual with no underlying health conditions. The patients were from Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.

Cases in new counties are as follows:

  • Abbeville County: 1 case
  • Aiken County: 4 cases
  • Anderson County: 8 cases
  • Bamberg County: 2 cases
  • Beaufort County: 17 cases
  • Berkeley County: 1 case
  • Calhoun County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 19 cases
  • Clarendon County: 7 cases
  • Dorchester County: 5 cases
  • Fairfield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 4 cases
  • Georgetown County: 2 cases
  • Greenville County: 18 cases
  • Greenwood County: 2 cases
  • Horry County: 5 cases
  • Kershaw County: 6 cases
  • Lancaster County: 1 case
  • Lexington County: 13 cases
  • Oconee County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Pickens County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 13 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 7 cases
  • Sumter County: 5 cases
  • York County: 13 cases

COVID-19 is present in 42 counties. This includes 142 cases in Charleston County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

