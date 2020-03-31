DHEC: 158 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, 1,083 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 158 new COVID-19 cases in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 1,083.
DHEC also announced four new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 22. Three patients were elderly individuals with underlying conditions. One patient was a middle aged individual with no underlying health conditions. The patients were from Aiken, Calhoun, Marion, and York counties.
Cases in new counties are as follows:
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
COVID-19 is present in 42 counties. This includes 142 cases in Charleston County.