DHEC: 160 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 4,761 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 160 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 4,761.

DHEC also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 140. Three patients were elderly individuals from Berkeley (1), Clarendon (1), and Richland (1) counties. Two patients were middle-aged from Greenville (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (4), Aiken (12), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Clarendon (11), Darlington (7), Edgefield (4), Florence (15), Georgetown (2), Greenville (19), Greenwood (1), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (5), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (2), Richland (34), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (2), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (4).

DHEC also reported that “of the 4,608 total cases announced [Tuesday], seven have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.”

