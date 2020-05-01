DHEC: 160 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 6,258 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 160 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 6,258.

DHEC also reported 12 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 256.

Eleven of the patients were elderly individuals from Greenville (1), Clarendon (3), Florence (1), Horry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties. One patient was middle-aged from Spartanburg county.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (2), Charleston (6), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (21), Greenville (11), Hampton (3), Horry (8), Jasper (2), Lancaster (3), Lee (2), Lexington (9), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (16), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (9), York (5).

