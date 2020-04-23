DHEC: 161 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 4,917 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 161 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 4,917.

DHEC also reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 150. Seven patients were elderly individuals from Allendale (1), Fairfield (2), Lexington (2), Richland (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties. Three patients were middle-aged from Aiken (1), Anderson (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6).

