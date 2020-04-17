DHEC: 163 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 4,086 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 163 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 4,086.

DHEC also reported seven additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 116. Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Florence, Richland, and Lexington counties. Three deaths occurred in elderly patients with no known underlying conditions, from Berkeley, Lee, and Horry counties. One death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no reported underlying conditions from Sumter County, according to DHEC

The new cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (6), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (6), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (8), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (6), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (10), Greenwood (1), Hampton (3), Horry (11), Jasper (1), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (2), Laurens (1), Lee (5), Lexington (8), Marion (6), Marlboro (6), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (15), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (9), Williamsburg (1), York (4).

