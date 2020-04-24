DHEC: 168 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 5,070 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 168 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 5,070.

DHEC also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 157. One death has been removed from the total count, as DHEC investigates whether it was COVID-19 related. Of the eight new deaths, six occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), and Kershaw (1) counties. Two occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Abbeville (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (10), Charleston (5), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (34), Georgetown (1), Greenville (8), Greenwood (1), Horry (2), Jasper (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (1), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1) Orangeburg (1), Richland (29), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5), York (2).

