DHEC: 172 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 4,608 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 172 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 4,608.

DHEC also reported eleven additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 135. The deaths were elderly individuals from the following counties: Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (2), Clarendon (1), Colleton (1), Greenville (1), and Spartanburg (1).

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (1), Aiken (1), Anderson (2), Beaufort (8), Berkeley (4), Charleston (12), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (6), Darlington (8), Dillon (1), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (15), Greenville (17), Greenwood (3), Horry (3), Kershaw (2), Lexington (12), Marion (4), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (5), Pickens (3), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (14), York (3).

DHEC noted that “of the 4,608 total cases announced [Monday], three have been determined upon collecting additional information to be residents of other states and have been assigned to those states.”

Click here for more information, including case numbers by zip code.

