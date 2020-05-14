DHEC: 172 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,189 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 172 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 8,189.

DHEC also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 371.

Five were elderly patients from Fairfield (2), Greenwood (1), Laurens (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Four were middle-aged patients from Clarendon (2), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (5), Colleton (9), Darlington (4), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (12), Florence (19), Greenville (16), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Lancaster (3), Laurens (3), Lee (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (7), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (8), York (8).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.