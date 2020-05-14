Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

DHEC: 172 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 8,189 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 172 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 8,189.

DHEC also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 371.

Five were elderly patients from Fairfield (2), Greenwood (1), Laurens (1), and Lexington (1) counties. Four were middle-aged patients from Clarendon (2), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (5), Colleton (9), Darlington (4), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (12), Florence (19), Greenville (16), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Lancaster (3), Laurens (3), Lee (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (7), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (8), York (8).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES