DHEC: 1,723 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 50,548 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 1,723 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 50,548.

DHEC also reported 22 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 897.

19 patients were elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (4), Clarendon (2), Darlington (1), Edgefield (1), Greenville (5), Hampton (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Richland (1) counties. Three patients were middle-aged from Dorchester (1), Horry (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (30), Allendale (9), Anderson (23), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (40), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (3), Charleston (325), Cherokee (11), Chester (6), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (8), Colleton (11), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (63), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (6), Florence (34), Georgetown (34), Greenville (208), Greenwood (20), Hampton (5), Horry (194), Jasper (6), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (23), Lee (3), Lexington (66), Marion (9), Marlboro (2), McCormick (4), Newberry (10), Oconee (14), Orangeburg (46), Pickens (30), Richland (125), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (48), Union (5), Williamsburg (6), York (66).

There are currently 1,433 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in each daily release

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.