DHEC: 1,725 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 52,273 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 52,273.

DHEC also reported 26 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 922.

23 of the patients were elderly individuals from Anderson (3), Bamberg (1), Charleston (1), Cherokee (1), Dorchester (2), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (2), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), Richland (3), Spartanburg (1), and Sumter (2) counties. Three were middle-aged from Berkeley (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (3), Aiken (22), Allendale (2), Anderson (31), Bamberg (2), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (98), Calhoun (22), Charleston (265), Cherokee (9), Chester (14), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (2), Colleton (9), Darlington (11), Dillon (7), Dorchester (66), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (4), Florence (35), Georgetown (6), Greenville (217), Greenwood (28), Horry (175), Jasper (25), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (20), Laurens (25), Lee (8), Lexington (72), Marion (4), McCormick (4), Newberry (22), Oconee (37), Orangeburg (37), Pickens (42), Richland (101), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (79), Sumter (8), Union (6), Williamsburg (4), York (76).

There are currently 1,438 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. 177 of those patients are on ventilators.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Editor’s note: DHEC includes the following disclaimer in each daily release

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.