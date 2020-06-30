DHEC: 1,741 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 36,297 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 1,741 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 36,297

The agency recently sent out an advisory, warning people to be vigilant over the upcoming July Fourth weekend, amid COVID-19 spikes in the state, specifically in coastal areas.

DHEC also reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 735.

According to DHEC, the breakdown of the deaths is as follows: seventeen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lexington (1), McCormick (1), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (3), and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Florence (1) and Richland (1) counties. We have contacted DHEC to explain the discrepancy in the numbers.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Abbeville (7), Aiken (28), Anderson (28), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (70), Berkeley (60), Calhoun (4), Charleston (375), Cherokee (9), Chester (12), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (6), Darlington (12), Dillon (6), Dorchester (87), Fairfield (8), Florence (40), Georgetown (16), Greenville (125), Greenwood (26), Hampton (3), Horry (170), Jasper (10), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (29), Laurens (49), Lee (3), Lexington (100), Marion (16), Marlboro (1), McCormick (2), Newberry (9), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (51), Pickens (31), Richland (137), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (38), Union (6), Williamsburg (12), York (47).

There are currently 1,021 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 related complications.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.