DHEC: 183 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 2,232 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 183 new cases of COVID-19 in SC on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 2,232.

Recently, SC has seen an acceleration in new cases. Over the past week, an average of 187 new infections per day have been reported.

DHEC also announced four new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 48. According to DHEC, all four patients were elderly with underlying conditions. They were from Anderson, Horry, Richland, and Spartanburg counties.

Click here to view the latest cases by zip-code.

As of Sunday, DHEC and private labs have conducted a total of 21,384 COVID-19 tests statewide.