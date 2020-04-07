DHEC: 187 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 2,417 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday 187 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 2,417.

Local totals include 305 cases in Charleston County, 55 cases in Berkeley County, 51 cases in Dorchester County, 22 cases in Georgetown County, 12 cases in Williamsburg County, and 10 cases in Colleton County.

COVID-19 related deaths in SC have now reached 51, with DHEC announcing three additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths occurred in patients elderly patients with underlying health conditions from Greeneville (1) and Lexington (2) countines, according to DHEC.

New cases were in the following counties:

Aiken (1)

Anderson (3)

Bamberg (1)

Beaufort (6)

Berkeley (3)

Charleston (5)

Chester (1)

Chesterfield (1)

Clarendon (10)

Darlington (2)

Fairfield (1)

Florence (6)

Georgetown (1)

Greenville (10)

Greenwood (1)

Hampton (1)

Horry (15)

Jasper (1)

Kershaw (7)

Lancaster (3)

Lee (1)

Lexington (6)

Marion (1)

Marlboro (2)

Oconee (1)

Orangeburg (2)

Pickens (1)

Richland (29)

Saluda (1)

Spartanburg (32)

Sumter (15)

Union (3)

Williamsburg (1)

York (13)

Click here to for additional data, including case numbers by zip code.