DHEC: 1,921 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 78,298 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Friday 1,921 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 78,298.

DHEC also announced 46 additional deaths, bringing the total to 1,339. Click here for a breakdown of deaths by county.

A full breakdown of the number of new cases by county can be found here.

One additional case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) was confirmed in a child under the age of 10 from the upstate. There are currently five known cases of MIS-C in SC.

1,668. hospital beds are currently occupied by patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.