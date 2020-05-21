DHEC: 199 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 9,379 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Thursday 199 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 9,379.

DHEC also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 416.

Six victims were elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Darlington (1), Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Lee (1) and Spartanburg (1) counties. Three were middle-aged from Dillon (1), Florence (1), and Lee (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (5), Bamberg (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (4), Charleston (7), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Darlington (8), Dillon (3), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (13), Florence (13), Greenville (27), Greenwood (4), Horry (13), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (8), Lee (3), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (8), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (13), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (6), York (7).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.