DHEC: 2 more possible Coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating two more “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19.
This brings S.C.’s total number of cases to nine: two confirmed cases and seven possible cases.
The two new presumptive positive cases are in Camden. DHEC said that the patients share a household with another known patient.
The new patients are currently hospitalized.
We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.
