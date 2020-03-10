Live Now
DHEC: 2 more possible Coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating two more “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19.

This brings S.C.’s total number of cases to nine: two confirmed cases and seven possible cases.

The two new presumptive positive cases are in Camden. DHEC said that the patients share a household with another known patient.

The new patients are currently hospitalized.

We will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

