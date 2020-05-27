DHEC: 207 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 10,623 total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Wednesday 207 new cases of COVID-19 in SC, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 10,623.

DHEC also reported 20 additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 466. This is the largest single-day death report since the beginning of the pandemic.

17 of the victims were elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Colleton (2), Darlington (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (1), Horry (2), Lee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties. Three of the victims were middle-aged from Beaufort (1), Colleton (1), and Lee (1) counties.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Aiken (3), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (11), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (3), Dorchester (8), Fairfield (3), Florence (9), Greenville (21), Greenwood (12), Horry (10), Kershaw (7), Lee (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (9), Marion (1), Marlboro (11), Newberry (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (9), Pickens (1), Richland (17), Spartanburg (16), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (4), Union (1), York (10).

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.